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A bit of color by joansmor
Photo 4504

A bit of color

No spring here yet, so I brought a plant to have some color in my house.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely color
March 26th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely
March 26th, 2026  
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