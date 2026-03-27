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Photo 4505
The look I got because my snack wasn't to her liking.
Two thinks she should share in all my food and is very disappointed when I have made a bad choice.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
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6
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3
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3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
23rd March 2026 1:51pm
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Rick Aubin
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Love her expression!
March 27th, 2026
Corinne C
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Lol, she is obviously not pleased! So sweet!
March 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh dear - two is not pleased !!
March 27th, 2026
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