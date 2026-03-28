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Previous
Photo 4506
The shack with the sway back roof.
Don't usually see a roof so swayback with a metal roof. The swayback and the red caught my attention.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
18th March 2026 12:08pm
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roof
Judith Johnson
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Lovely shot
March 28th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Great edit and presentation !
March 28th, 2026
Mags
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A wonderful find and capture.
March 28th, 2026
Babs
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Nice editing, what a great result
March 28th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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Good shot!
March 28th, 2026
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