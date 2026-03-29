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Previous
Photo 4507
Ice on lakes is melting
Like the reflections in the open water.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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melting
Ann H. LeFevre
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Still looking a bit frosty! Nice shot.
March 30th, 2026
bkb in the city
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Beautifu lscenery
March 30th, 2026
Islandgirl
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Beautiful reflections!
March 30th, 2026
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