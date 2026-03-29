Previous
Ice on lakes is melting by joansmor
Photo 4507

Ice on lakes is melting

Like the reflections in the open water.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
1234% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Still looking a bit frosty! Nice shot.
March 30th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Beautifu lscenery
March 30th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful reflections!
March 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact