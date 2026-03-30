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Previous
Photo 4508
Parsonfield Covered Bridge
I decided on BW and this edit because there was dirty spring snow in the foreground, and I am too tired to try to clean up.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
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11
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4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
18th March 2026 12:41pm
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bridge
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covered
Babs
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It does look good in black and white
March 30th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
really works
March 31st, 2026
KV
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Cool bridge
March 31st, 2026
Mags
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A lovely looking b&w image.
March 31st, 2026
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