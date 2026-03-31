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Previous
Photo 4509
Cozy Cottage rental
I have rented a cottage in Florida for October. I had problems finding one that fit my needs (the big problem was that I am taking my cat with me). But now I have found one. This is a picture I took from the website of my tiny little cottage.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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mittens (Marilyn)
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Looks really nice.
March 31st, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Great that there’s a bed for the cat
March 31st, 2026
Islandgirl
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Lovely cottage, enjoy your holiday!
April 1st, 2026
Betsey
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PURRfect
April 1st, 2026
Mags
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Very clean and tidy! Nicely captured.
April 1st, 2026
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