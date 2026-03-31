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Cozy Cottage rental by joansmor
Photo 4509

Cozy Cottage rental

I have rented a cottage in Florida for October. I had problems finding one that fit my needs (the big problem was that I am taking my cat with me). But now I have found one. This is a picture I took from the website of my tiny little cottage.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks really nice.
March 31st, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Great that there’s a bed for the cat
March 31st, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely cottage, enjoy your holiday!
April 1st, 2026  
Betsey ace
PURRfect
April 1st, 2026  
Mags ace
Very clean and tidy! Nicely captured.
April 1st, 2026  
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