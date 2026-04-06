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Previous
Photo 4515
Easter DInner
Crab-Stuffed Haddock with Lobster Newburg sauce. For an appetizer, I had shrimp cocktail, and dessert was a flourless chocolate cake with ganache and whipped cream. East dinner done up proper in Maine. We ate at Clay Hill Farm.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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dinner
Danette Thompson
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That looks wonderful. Your edit is beautiful.
April 6th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Beautifully composed and it looks delicious
April 6th, 2026
gloria jones
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Delicious!
April 6th, 2026
Mags
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Looks so good!
April 6th, 2026
Corinne C
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Beautiful capture of this delicious meal!
April 6th, 2026
amyK
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Looks delicious and very nicely photographed
April 6th, 2026
Lou Ann
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Oh my goodness, how lovely, Joan!
April 7th, 2026
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