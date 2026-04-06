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Easter DInner by joansmor
Photo 4515

Easter DInner

Crab-Stuffed Haddock with Lobster Newburg sauce. For an appetizer, I had shrimp cocktail, and dessert was a flourless chocolate cake with ganache and whipped cream. East dinner done up proper in Maine. We ate at Clay Hill Farm.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Danette Thompson ace
That looks wonderful. Your edit is beautiful.
April 6th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully composed and it looks delicious
April 6th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Delicious!
April 6th, 2026  
Mags ace
Looks so good!
April 6th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful capture of this delicious meal!
April 6th, 2026  
amyK ace
Looks delicious and very nicely photographed
April 6th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my goodness, how lovely, Joan!
April 7th, 2026  
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