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Previous
Photo 4516
THe blue BIrd of Happiness
At least I was happy spotting him from my restaurant seat. Lots of birds in a garden just outside the window where we were seated next.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
5th April 2026 2:32pm
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blue
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bird
LManning (Laura)
ace
How special!
April 8th, 2026
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