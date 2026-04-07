Previous
THe blue BIrd of Happiness by joansmor
Photo 4516

THe blue BIrd of Happiness

At least I was happy spotting him from my restaurant seat. Lots of birds in a garden just outside the window where we were seated next.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
1237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
How special!
April 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact