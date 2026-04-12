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Previous
Photo 4521
The state line bridges
I have posted a shot like this a few times before. I always love these bridges - the left one in New Hampshire and the right one in Maine. Gave it a watercolor edit today.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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bridges
Corinne C
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The quality of a painting. Fav
April 13th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Outstanding photograph
April 13th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Nice edit !
April 13th, 2026
Mags
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Beautiful scene and nice edit!
April 13th, 2026
Faye Turner
Lovely capture
April 13th, 2026
Betsey
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I love these and remember seeing them before when you posted them.
April 13th, 2026
Jane Pittenger
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What a wonderful spot to shoot. I llike the edit other than in the sky
April 13th, 2026
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