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Free Range by joansmor
Photo 4526

Free Range

Driving home today from some shopping, I saw some free-range chickens, and needing a picture for tonight, I stopped. The rooster wanted to warn me away and crowed. Caught him crowing away.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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