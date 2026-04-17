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Photo 4526
Free Range
Driving home today from some shopping, I saw some free-range chickens, and needing a picture for tonight, I stopped. The rooster wanted to warn me away and crowed. Caught him crowing away.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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