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Sun in the tree by joansmor
Photo 4527

Sun in the tree

Had fun with the edit tonight.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A wonderful edit!
April 18th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice edit
April 18th, 2026  
Mags ace
Great edit!
April 19th, 2026  
KV ace
Nice edit.
April 19th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding!
April 19th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
I would like to see this without the insert.
April 19th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful edit !
April 19th, 2026  
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