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Previous
Photo 4527
Sun in the tree
Had fun with the edit tonight.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
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15
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th April 2026 6:22am
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sun
Corinne C
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A wonderful edit!
April 18th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Nice edit
April 18th, 2026
Mags
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Great edit!
April 19th, 2026
KV
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Nice edit.
April 19th, 2026
gloria jones
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Outstanding!
April 19th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
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I would like to see this without the insert.
April 19th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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A wonderful edit !
April 19th, 2026
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