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Previous
Photo 4529
Wells Harbor
I was taken by the reflection in this shot and played with it. I am thinking of drawing it too.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
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11
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5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th April 2026 6:21am
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harbor
Walks @ 7
ace
Wall worthy!!!!! Fav!
April 20th, 2026
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous!
April 20th, 2026
Mags
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Sublime edit!
April 21st, 2026
Islandgirl
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Lovely edit!
April 21st, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Beautiful creation
April 21st, 2026
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