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Lighthouse copy by joansmor
Photo 4530

Lighthouse copy

In Maine, they like having lightjouse copies. This is on a real estate office building right on the coast.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
1241% complete

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Corinne C ace
It's superb! I love the colors!
April 22nd, 2026  
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