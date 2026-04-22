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Photo 4531
Cemetery chapel
I like this building and am always trying different shots of it.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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chapel
Islandgirl
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Lovley edit!
April 22nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Charming chapel
April 22nd, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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That was a really pretty place- I really liked that spire.
April 23rd, 2026
Mags
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What a beautiful chapel and capture.
April 23rd, 2026
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