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Oh the choices by joansmor
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Oh the choices

This is my great-great niece. She took me out for lunch. It was a wonderful lunch. She had Seafood Alfredo, and I had a chicken sandwich. She had fried f calamari or an appetizer, and I had beer-cheese soup. Great food and great company
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Lobster would be my choice.
April 23rd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A fun edit!
April 23rd, 2026  
Babs ace
Decisions, decisions
April 24th, 2026  
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