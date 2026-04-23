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Previous
Photo 4532
Oh the choices
This is my great-great niece. She took me out for lunch. It was a wonderful lunch. She had Seafood Alfredo, and I had a chicken sandwich. She had fried f calamari or an appetizer, and I had beer-cheese soup. Great food and great company
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
21st April 2026 1:18pm
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niece
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lobster would be my choice.
April 23rd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A fun edit!
April 23rd, 2026
Babs
ace
Decisions, decisions
April 24th, 2026
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