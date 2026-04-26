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Photo 4535
The good stuff at the bottom of the yogurt container
Two with her head stuck into another container. But neither day was it caught in, so she couldn't pull out. Today, just enjoying every smidge of yogurt left in the container.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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two
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yogurt
Christine Sztukowski
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Cute
April 27th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Tasty!
April 27th, 2026
Mags
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Aww! Now that's just love.
April 27th, 2026
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