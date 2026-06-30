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Keeping me company by joansmor
Photo 4600

Keeping me company

Two was sleeping on the back of the chair this morning while I did my early morning posting. I was commenting on 365 and posting on my Caregivers group while texting with my friend.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Two always makes me smile ❤️
June 30th, 2026  
Mags ace
There's nothing so sweet as a sleeping little companion. Lovely capture in b&w.
July 1st, 2026  
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