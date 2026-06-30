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Previous
Photo 4600
Keeping me company
Two was sleeping on the back of the chair this morning while I did my early morning posting. I was commenting on 365 and posting on my Caregivers group while texting with my friend.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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two
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Two always makes me smile ❤️
June 30th, 2026
Mags
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There's nothing so sweet as a sleeping little companion. Lovely capture in b&w.
July 1st, 2026
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