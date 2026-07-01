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Previous
Photo 4601
I love this old ratty tree
I have taken several pictures over the years, but the light fog and horses on both sides were another shot I thought I should have.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
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11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
30th June 2026 6:40am
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tree
Joan
ace
This is beautiful.
July 2nd, 2026
Lynne
I can see why you like it. Your textures make it look like a painting on canvas. Nicely done.
July 2nd, 2026
Corinna Frappier
wow this is an stunning photo
July 2nd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Neat edit.
July 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
A beautiful capture and edit.
July 2nd, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's kind of hard to see the fog through the texture, but I like the painterly effect.
July 2nd, 2026
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