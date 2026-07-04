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Previous
Photo 4604
Fly the Stars and Strips
And may we come back to remembering that we are meant to be the good guys.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
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11
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6
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A630
Taken
14th August 2007 12:14am
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Christine Sztukowski
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Amen
July 4th, 2026
*lynn
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super shot for the 4th of July ... wonderful composition
July 5th, 2026
Mags
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Beautiful patriotic capture!
July 5th, 2026
Lynne
Love it
July 5th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Lovely !
July 5th, 2026
KV
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Great message… Happy 4th!
July 5th, 2026
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