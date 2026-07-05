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Photo 4605
Archive time
I spent the day on the deck eating and enjoying the lovely cooler - drier(as in less humid) weather.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
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6
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
29th August 2015 12:07pm
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Mags
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Very pretty capture.
July 6th, 2026
*lynn
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lovely photo
July 6th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely pic😊
July 6th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Very elegant
July 6th, 2026
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