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Photo 4606
Scooter
I have long been fascinated by this scooter shop on a back road I frequent. And this summer, they have this bright red scooter out front.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
30th June 2026 6:38am
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scooter
Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
Nice one, Joan. I like the composition and the way you have edited it.
July 6th, 2026
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