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Morning reflections by joansmor
Photo 4608

Morning reflections

Love this shot with all the trees reflected in the lake.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
The water is so still. It's like a mirror. Beautiful!
July 9th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Just fabulous!
July 9th, 2026  
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