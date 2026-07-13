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Previous
Photo 4613
Art? Yard art?
Would you like this on your lawn? Took this at a place that seems to have collected statues and other forms of yard art.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
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3
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2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th June 2026 1:54pm
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statue
Christine Sztukowski
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No but looks good
July 13th, 2026
Mags
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This is very cool!
July 14th, 2026
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