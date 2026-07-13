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Art? Yard art? by joansmor
Photo 4613

Art? Yard art?

Would you like this on your lawn? Took this at a place that seems to have collected statues and other forms of yard art.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
No but looks good
July 13th, 2026  
Mags ace
This is very cool!
July 14th, 2026  
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