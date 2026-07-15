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Photo 4615
Water tank
The water tank at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
28th May 2026 12:22pm
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tank
Christine Sztukowski
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Very awesome capture
July 16th, 2026
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