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Photo 4617
Blueberries
I took time today to pick a couple of boxes of Blueberries. The berries were as thick as thieves, but many of them were still green. There will be more berries for others to pick.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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blueberries
Lou Ann
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Oh so pretty and so delicious!
July 18th, 2026
Brigette
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Yummy
July 18th, 2026
Mags
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Beautiful and they'll be ready to pick soon.
July 18th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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Enjoy as much as I am enjoying this pic!
July 18th, 2026
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