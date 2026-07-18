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Previous
Photo 4618
Fortunes Rock
Beach home among the rocks.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
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8
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
18th June 2026 9:39am
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rock
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fortunes
Brigette
ace
love this in black and white
July 18th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow this is stunning
July 18th, 2026
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