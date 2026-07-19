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Previous
Photo 4619
Meatball Sub
Jane and I got together to finish up my cat drawing. We did finish it. Then we ate the Meatball subs I had prepared. The weather was so delightful. Now these are subs made with frozen meatballs and jarred sauce, but still they tasted pretty good.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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meatball
Mags
ace
I'll just sit here and drool looking at this. It's making me hungry!
July 20th, 2026
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