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Meatball Sub by joansmor
Photo 4619

Meatball Sub

Jane and I got together to finish up my cat drawing. We did finish it. Then we ate the Meatball subs I had prepared. The weather was so delightful. Now these are subs made with frozen meatballs and jarred sauce, but still they tasted pretty good.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Mags ace
I'll just sit here and drool looking at this. It's making me hungry!
July 20th, 2026  
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