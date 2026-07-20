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Previous
Photo 4620
Relaxing Nude?
Another sculpture from the same collection as the Giant Head. Anyone want this one?
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th June 2026 1:54pm
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sculpture
Dorothy
ace
Thanks but no. Maybe in person I would like it better. I like the edit though.
July 20th, 2026
Walks @ 7
ace
I'm right there with
@illinilass
. Do very much love the edit.
July 20th, 2026
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