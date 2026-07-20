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Relaxing Nude? by joansmor
Photo 4620

Relaxing Nude?

Another sculpture from the same collection as the Giant Head. Anyone want this one?
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Dorothy ace
Thanks but no. Maybe in person I would like it better. I like the edit though.
July 20th, 2026  
Walks @ 7 ace
I'm right there with @illinilass. Do very much love the edit.
July 20th, 2026  
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