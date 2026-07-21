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View from lake shore by joansmor
Photo 4621

View from lake shore

Just a picture I took last month when visiting a friend.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Danette Thompson ace
The white vignette really sets it off.
July 21st, 2026  
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