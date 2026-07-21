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Photo 4621
View from lake shore
Just a picture I took last month when visiting a friend.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
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8
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th June 2026 1:16pm
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lake
Danette Thompson
ace
The white vignette really sets it off.
July 21st, 2026
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