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Hills beach by joansmor
Photo 4622

Hills beach

Found this photo fascinating, how the middle appears to be black and white. Tells what significance light plays in color.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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