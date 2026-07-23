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Photo 4623
Good morning Pepe
My grandniece called to say I had to look out my window to see the visitor in the yard.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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skunk
Ann H. LeFevre
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Not always the most welcomed of visitors (o:
July 24th, 2026
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