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Good morning Pepe by joansmor
Photo 4623

Good morning Pepe

My grandniece called to say I had to look out my window to see the visitor in the yard.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Not always the most welcomed of visitors (o:
July 24th, 2026  
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