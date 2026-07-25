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Roses by joansmor
Photo 4625

Roses

I brought some flowers at the grocery store. Took some pictures this morning. Something to fill in when I need it.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely!
July 26th, 2026  
Mags ace
This is just beautiful!
July 26th, 2026  
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