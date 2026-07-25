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Previous
Photo 4625
Roses
I brought some flowers at the grocery store. Took some pictures this morning. Something to fill in when I need it.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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roses
Kerry McCarthy
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Lovely!
July 26th, 2026
Mags
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This is just beautiful!
July 26th, 2026
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