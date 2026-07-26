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Photo 4626
Whiate Horse in Morning sunlight
I wonder if grass is sweet in the morning.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Ann H. LeFevre
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Pleasant time to dine! (Typo in the title (o: )
July 26th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Looking lovely in that soft light.
July 26th, 2026
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