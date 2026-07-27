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This is the house I drew a picture off by joansmor
Photo 4627

This is the house I drew a picture off

I thought of getting another picture from a different point of view.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
It's a huge house and barn! Nice angles and shadows to include. Can we see your drawing?
July 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
@maggiemae I have posted it previously but took artistic license in some things. https://365project.org/joansmor/365/2026-05-18 also from a different angle
July 27th, 2026  
Joan ace
Love your processing
July 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
What a quaint country home and scene.
July 28th, 2026  
Rick Aubin ace
Beautiful work!
July 28th, 2026  
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