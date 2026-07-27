Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4627
This is the house I drew a picture off
I thought of getting another picture from a different point of view.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
5117
photos
187
followers
116
following
1267% complete
View this month »
4620
4621
4622
4623
4624
4625
4626
4627
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
14th July 2026 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
Maggiemae
ace
It's a huge house and barn! Nice angles and shadows to include. Can we see your drawing?
July 27th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
@maggiemae
I have posted it previously but took artistic license in some things.
https://365project.org/joansmor/365/2026-05-18
also from a different angle
July 27th, 2026
Joan
ace
Love your processing
July 28th, 2026
Mags
ace
What a quaint country home and scene.
July 28th, 2026
Rick Aubin
ace
Beautiful work!
July 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close