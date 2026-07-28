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Previous
Photo 4628
A lovely sunny morning shot
Out for a ride on a new road and found this little spot.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th July 2026 1:11pm
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lake
Mags
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Beautiful morning light on the water and trees along the shoreline.
July 28th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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Lovely and very nicely framed so it almost glows with sunshine!
July 28th, 2026
KWind
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Nice layers of blue and green.
July 28th, 2026
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