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Ross Corner by joansmor
Photo 4631

Ross Corner

Pass this church often, have taken pictures of it, and may even have posted one or two, but the way the grass was turning gold and red made for the best I've gotten.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Dorothy ace
Nice little church.
July 31st, 2026  
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