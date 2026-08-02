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Smoke tree by joansmor
Photo 4633

Smoke tree

Love these trees.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Mags ace
How beautiful!
August 2nd, 2026  
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