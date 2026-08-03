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Previous
Photo 4634
Bull! This isn't art.
Another is in the same place as the peppermint chocolate chip cow, the giant head, and the reclining person. And the art just keeps on coming.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th June 2026 1:53pm
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bull
Christine Sztukowski
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Cool
August 4th, 2026
*lynn
ace
Fun paint job on the bull!
August 4th, 2026
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