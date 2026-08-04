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GIft by joansmor
Photo 4635

GIft

This is the gift I got for the dog at the birthday party a week ago, last Sunday. Felt solid enough so that maybe it wouldn't get chewed up immediately.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Judith Johnson ace
Looks fun!
August 4th, 2026  
JackieR ace
What is happening background to the right???
August 4th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
It does look strong - a good choice! We will see!
August 4th, 2026  
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