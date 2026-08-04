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Photo 4635
GIft
This is the gift I got for the dog at the birthday party a week ago, last Sunday. Felt solid enough so that maybe it wouldn't get chewed up immediately.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details
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13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
26th July 2026 5:32pm
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toy
Judith Johnson
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Looks fun!
August 4th, 2026
JackieR
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What is happening background to the right???
August 4th, 2026
Maggiemae
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It does look strong - a good choice! We will see!
August 4th, 2026
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