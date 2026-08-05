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Previous
Photo 4636
Flowers
I was sitting at one of the tables in the common area at the Rehab Center. Jane was having PT. Saw these flowers and thought - there's a quick photo for tonight's 365 post.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Joan Robillard
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@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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floers
KWind
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Pretty arrangment!
August 6th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Sweet
August 6th, 2026
Mags
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A lovely arrangement.
August 6th, 2026
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