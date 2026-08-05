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Flowers by joansmor
Photo 4636

Flowers

I was sitting at one of the tables in the common area at the Rehab Center. Jane was having PT. Saw these flowers and thought - there's a quick photo for tonight's 365 post.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
03-14-26 I am trying very hard to keep up this project, as more and more drawing is becoming my hobby of choice. But I need...
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Photo Details

KWind ace
Pretty arrangment!
August 6th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
August 6th, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely arrangement.
August 6th, 2026  
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