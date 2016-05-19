Sign up
207 / 365
The old building
I worked in this building for 20 years. But the owners sold the land and closed the building in 2016. I kept working, but in other jobs. It's sad that this building is gone. It was the office and store for Rufus Deering Lumber since 1854.
19th May 2016
19th May 16
3
1
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
Babs
ace
Sad the building is gone but nothing stays the same does it.
June 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a lovely old building and capture. Did they tear it down?
June 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nothing stays the same Joan , but such a shame that a lovely building ,like this is no longer there !
June 20th, 2025
