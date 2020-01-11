Not my Photo

Louise Terry took this. She is in the Camera club I started. I don't think she would mind that I tell you she suffers from chronic pain and uses photography to take her mind off the pain. So it is a good idea to give her ideas for photography that can be time-consuming. So when I saw @featherstone26 photo of frozen bubbles, I knew it would be the perfect challenge for Louise. Sue even gave me a site to check out for the recipe to make the bubble. Well, it was challenging but Louise like Sue is persistent. I wanted to share this wonderful photo. I am encouraging Louise to join us on line. She is considering it. She is really interested in what you all say about her photo. You can see some of her other photos at https://www.facebook.com/groups/653177385066313/?ref=bookmarks. Thanks