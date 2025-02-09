Previous
IS this the Same house by joansmor
I saw a picture on on @rickaubin project today and I think this is the same house back in Oct of 2015. I hope he will see this and answer me.
https://365project.org/rickaubin/365/2025-02-07
ace
@rickaubin Same house I think.
February 9th, 2025  
Rick Aubin ace
@joansmor Definitely the same house! Love this perspective with the cat!
February 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh so cute!
February 9th, 2025  
