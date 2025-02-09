Sign up
Previous
256 / 365
IS this the Same house
I saw a picture on on
@rickaubin
project today and I think this is the same house back in Oct of 2015. I hope he will see this and answer me.
https://365project.org/rickaubin/365/2025-02-07
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
3
0
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
extra
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
14th October 2015 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
@rickaubin
Same house I think.
February 9th, 2025
Rick Aubin
ace
@joansmor
Definitely the same house! Love this perspective with the cat!
February 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh so cute!
February 9th, 2025
