Previous
258 / 365
What caused the bridge to go up
Do you see the black crane? It appears to me to be reaching towards the red magnet. It is on a working barge.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
barge
Mags
ace
Very cool!
June 18th, 2025
