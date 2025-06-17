Previous
What caused the bridge to go up by joansmor
258 / 365

What caused the bridge to go up

Do you see the black crane? It appears to me to be reaching towards the red magnet. It is on a working barge.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Joan Robillard

Mags ace
Very cool!
June 18th, 2025  
