not my photo by joansmor
260 / 365

not my photo

My girlfriend took this picture for me to use to create my drawing. The fox on the pond I took from another picture she sent me and added it here and in my drawing. My drawing is in my 365 Album.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Joan Robillard

11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Very picturesque
January 15th, 2026  
Very nice!
January 15th, 2026  
Pretty scene.
January 15th, 2026  
