27 / 365
Pandemic Patty
What else to call this mannequin that just popped up along the side of the road? She is offering masks and toilet paper (and a good chuckle!) to those in need.
1st May 2020
Jan B
@jobaum
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
1st May 2020 10:48am
