Pandemic Patty by jobaum
27 / 365

Pandemic Patty

What else to call this mannequin that just popped up along the side of the road? She is offering masks and toilet paper (and a good chuckle!) to those in need.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Jan B

@jobaum
