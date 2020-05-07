Previous
Next
Rhododendron garden by jobaum
33 / 365

Rhododendron garden

IF we could visit this garden today this is how it would look. One of our favorite gardens for a springtime stroll.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Jan B

@jobaum
Retired teacher living in Portland, OR. I’m enjoying sharing photos with family and friends. I haven’t been much of a photographer in the past, but...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise