Previous
Next
Street art by jobaum
61 / 365

Street art

Some of the recently created art in downtown Portland is quite remarkable, and very moving.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Jan B

@jobaum
Retired teacher living in Portland, OR. I’m enjoying sharing photos with family and friends. I haven’t been much of a photographer in the past, but...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
great piece of photojournalism - fav
June 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise