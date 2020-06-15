Sign up
The power of blend modes
I'm still experimenting with double exposure photography. This is a combination of three photos on my walk yesterday - sky and grasses. Taken with my iPhone and using PhotoSplit
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
Jocasta
ace
@jocasta
Update 2020 Seven years on and giving it (365) another try.
Tags
multiple exposure
