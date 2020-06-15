Previous
The power of blend modes by jocasta
39 / 365

The power of blend modes

I'm still experimenting with double exposure photography. This is a combination of three photos on my walk yesterday - sky and grasses. Taken with my iPhone and using PhotoSplit
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Jocasta

