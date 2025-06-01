Our morning visitor by jocelynz
1 / 365

Our morning visitor

Mr Blackbird (or perhaps ‘Mrs’?), our regular morning visitor, waiting for the door to be opened. It won’t be though, as long as he’s there - we do not need a blackbird hopping or flying around our house!
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Jocelynz

@jocelynz
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact